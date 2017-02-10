Woman arrested for stealing from store

A woman was reportedly caught on camera stealing from a store.

According to the Lawrence County Sheriff's Department, Deshea Ring was arrested Thursday.

On Feb. 2 the owner of a convenience store reported "suspicious activity found on surveillance footage by an employee." The name of the store was not immediately released.

Investigators reviewed the video which reportedly showed Ring taking money from the cash register and putting it in her pocket on more than one occasion.

Ring was also seen taking merchandise from the store without paying, according to the sheriff's department.

A probable cause affidavit was presented to the district court and an arrest warrant was issued.

Ring faces a charge of theft of property.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android