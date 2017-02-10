Man seen with stolen ATV arrested

A man was arrested in an ATV theft after witnesses saw him with the stolen vehicle.

Trevor Wixson, 23, of Smithville was arrested on Monday, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office.

Last December, a resident from Smithville reported a 2009 Polaris Ranger was stolen from their residence.

Sheriff's investigators later learned witnesses had seen Wixson in possession of the stolen ATV.

Wixson was arrested for theft of property and is currently in the Lawrence County Jail on a $4,500 bond.

