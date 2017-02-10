Theft prompts group to launch neighborhood watch

The Birdland neighborhood in Jonesboro held their first neighborhood watch meeting Thursday night.

According to the organizer, Tracey Parker, the group was organized after a four-wheeler was stolen from the area.

"That kind of activated our radar that we needed to get a little more proactive," said Parker. "We've always had a very secure neighborhood with very little incidences and we want to keep it that way."

She said during the meeting JPD representatives Sergeant Cassie Brandon and Public Information Officer Paul Holmes spoke to the group about keeping the area safe.

Parker said everyone in the area tries to stay in contact and getting to know neighbors is helpful in keeping crime out.

"The most important thing is for neighbors to all communicate," she said. "We are making sure we know what cars belong next door and which don't."

She said they are also taking additional security measures,

"Cameras are in the neighborhood now, and are being reviewed because of the activity we had recently," she said. "It's all about communication and being aware and being observant of what belongs and what doesn't belong."

She hopes by forming the watch they will avoid having any more crime in the Birdland neighborhood.

"We are taking the steps necessary to make sure that we are protected and guarded and that no one wants to mess with our nest," she said.

