Despite win, Osceola's fight against Blytheville courthouse continues

The battle between the city of Osceola and Mississippi County is expected to continue to the state’s highest court over a proposal to build a new courthouse in Blytheville, even after a victory in circuit court Friday.

Osceola Mayor Dickie Kennemore confirmed to Region 8 News that Circuit Court Judge Davis Laser ruled the quorum court’s decision to seek bonds to construct the courthouse after a special election was “unconstitutional”.

Kennemore said the county has already filed an appeal and the Arkansas Supreme Court will hear the case in late February.

In Osceola’s lawsuit, the city sought to stop a special election for August 9th. The city claimed the county did not notify the public in a timely manner about the courthouse ordinance and is not in compliance with Arkansas law.

