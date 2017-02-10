Fire department lowers ISO rating

The South Greene County Fire Department now has lowered their I.S.O. rating for the first time since the department was formed.

The department now has a class five rating for areas within five road miles of the department.

"We were a class nine," said volunteer firefighter Jim Holland. "Our fire department was set up in 1992, and from that time until now we have been a class nine fire rating."

Holland said lowering an ISO rating is not an easy task for any fire department.

"We've been working for probably two to three years to get our fire rating down," he said. "We went to training classes in the area to figure out what we have to have in new equipment and in our records and all of that."

He said the lower rating could mean lower insurance rates for homeowners in the area.

The department's dedication to lowering the effort is something Holland is proud of.

"It's not an overnight process, it takes a couple of years," he said. "We have a great department here, and everybody just pitched in and did what we had to do to get it covered."

He said within the next few months the department also hopes to lower their mutual aid rating which is currently at a 10.

"Our chief is working with area fire departments to get that mutual aid rating down," he said. "Then it should come up that we can help the people outside of that five-mile radius."

