Walnut Ridge plans to install tornado sirens

The City of Walnut Ridge is planning to install new tornado sirens throughout the city.

According to Mayor Charles Snapp, they plan to install the tornado sirens at the Walnut Ridge Airport/Industrial Park and the area of newly consolidated College City.

Walnut Ridge Fire Chief Frank Owens said since the city consolidated with College City, it’s been in the works to get sirens in the Industrial Park and College City area.

“Since the consolidation, it’s actually freed up enough money from both cities that we were able to afford to install a siren in that area,” Owens said. “We see that they don’t have the protection of a siren out there; and with the college being in that area, and a lot of outdoor activities and things, we just see that it’s a need not only for the college but the industrial park as well.”

Owens also said they plan to install the sirens before the middle of March.

“We’ll have a siren in that area through the spring,” he said. “Which is usually our busier time for severe weather.”

