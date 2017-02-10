Dog dies, days after man says dog was beaten - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Dog dies, days after man says dog was beaten

Source: Tuckerman Police Department via Facebook Source: Tuckerman Police Department via Facebook
TUCKERMAN, AR (KAIT) -

Brock King told Region 8 News late Monday that his dog passed away around 1 a.m. Monday. 

A Tuckerman man said his dog was beaten after he and his wife left their house for only a couple hours.

According to a Tuckerman police report, an officer went to the man's home on South Jim Denton Street on Feb. 6.

The man told police there were some prisoners from the Arkansas Department of Correction cleaning ditches behind his home.

He said he and his wife left and went to Jonesboro for around two hours and when they came back, they found their dog had been beaten.

The couple took their dog to a veterinarian.

The man believes one of the inmates hurt his dog, according to the report.

He added his dog was inside their fence when the incident happened.

The officer noted there were no witnesses to this event.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

