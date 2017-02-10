Flu deaths up from last year

The Arkansas Department of Health said they've already had flu-related deaths this flu season.

Meg Mirival with the ADH told Region 8 News, at least 19 people have died this flu season in Arkansas.

That is already more than last year, where the state saw 15 deaths.

Mirival said this flu season was mild until about a week ago after some new reports came in.

At least five schools in Region 8 closed this week due to the flu.

In 2015, 105 people died from the flu, which ADH said was an anomaly.

