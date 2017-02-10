Man arrested on drug, weapons charges

Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man on drug and weapons charges on Wednesday.

According to the sheriff’s office, Jacob Clifton, 25, of Lynn was arrested after deputies tried to stop a black Nissan Altima that had expired tags.

The driver of the Nissan, Clifton, refused to stop and a chase ensued. Speed in that chase reached over 100 miles per hour.

Clifton finally stopped in Hoxie at the Burlington Northern Santa Fe train yard when he got out of the car and fled on foot.

A passenger, Trevor Wixson, 23, of Smithville, was arrested on outstanding warrants, but Clifton got away at that time.

During a search of the vehicle, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found. Deputies learned that Clayton had two handguns that he threw out of the car.

Deputies found the guns and issued a probable cause warrant for Clifton.

Clifton was eventually arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm by certain persons, simultaneous possession of drugs, and a firearm and tampering with physical evidence.

