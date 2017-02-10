Checkers coming to Jonesboro

The city of Jonesboro will get another burger joint soon.

Renovations are underway to put a Checkers inside the Exxon gas station at 3224 South Caraway Road.

According to a renovation permit submitted to the city of Jonesboro on Jan. 11, 2017, there will be $90,000 worth of renovations made to the building.

There are currently eight Checkers restaurants in the state of Arkansas. Most of which are located in or near Little Rock.

No word yet on when the new restaurant will open.

