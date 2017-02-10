Tip about stolen generator leads to arrest of Maynard man

Information about a stolen generator in Randolph County led to the arrest of a Maynard man on numerous felony charges.

Randolph County Sheriff’s Department Investigator David Edington said on Wednesday, Feb. 8, the sheriff’s department, Arkansas State Police, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, and the Third Judicial Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at 30-year-old Brian Nelson’s home in the 2100-block of Legate Road in Maynard.

Officers searched inside the home, as well as the outside of the property. Inside, officers located several loaded firearms, items for the manufacture of methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Investigator Edington said three firearms were hidden in the woods, along with an HCL generator, which was being used to manufacture meth.

“…officers located a bag that contained a large amount of various pills, a plastic corner baggie that is consistent with the manufacture of methamphetamine, and glass pipes for smoking illegal drugs,” Edington said in a case summary of the arrest.

Approximately five days before officers executed the search warrant, they received word that Nelson was concealing the generator that had been stolen from a construction site on Fowler Road in Maynard.

Nelson faces six felony charges, including theft by receiving, possession of firearms by certain persons, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

