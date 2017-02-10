Mayor Perrin expects continued growth for Jonesboro

Jonesboro has obviously seen a lot of growth since 1984, and as this map from Google shows, much of that has been in the past 10 years.

A lot of that growth is along Highway 49 North towards Brookland.

“The growth has been incredible,” Jonesboro Mayor Harold Perrin said. “We have been growing the population somewhere between 4%, I’d say, and 5% in a year and I don’t see that to slow down because the things that are coming here in a spinoff to make more growth.”

Perrin attributes a large part of the city’s expansion to NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital opening on Highway 49 North because a lot of that area was zoned for commercial use shortly after it opened. He believes more subdivisions will be built in that area soon also.

“The same thing with [Highway] 226, when we opened up 226,” Perrin said. “I think in the Valley View area that you’re going to see a lot of commercial development in there and I think where the mall was going to go, on the 116 acres, I think that will be developed in the next few years.”

Perrin thinks some of the major drivers of growth are Arkansas State University and other places that offer several jobs.

“I think the increase, if you’ll look at Frito-Lay, they’ve expanded, Hytrol’s expanded, the new conveyer company out on Highway 18, Post cereal, if you look at all those increases and then the medical school, then obviously that brings in a lot of people,” he said.

Mayor Perrin said he thinks Jonesboro will continue to be the regional hub for medical needs, education, retail, and entertainment in Northeast Arkansas.

“You get to the point like we are now, the only think you’re going to have is probably just continued growth,” he said.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android