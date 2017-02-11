Two A-State Volleyball Signees Named High School All-Americans

JONESBORO, Ark. (2/10/17) – Arkansas State volleyball signees Madison “Maddie” Brown and Peyton Uhlenhake have been named Special Mention All-Americans by PrepVolleyball.com via an announcement by the online publication Friday.

Brown is a 6’1 outside hitter from Cabot, Ark., and she led the state with 492 kills (4.82 per set) in 2016. This is her second All-American honor as she was named an Honorable Mention AVCA/Under Armour All-American. She was a three-year starter for Cabot High School and earned All-Conference and All-State accolades as a senior. A-State head coach David Rehr said that Brown “is a powerful hitter and has the potential to contribute right away.”

Uhlenhake (pronounced YOUL-in-HAKE) is a 5-10 outside hitter from Overland Park, Kan. She prepped at Blue Valley West High School and led the Jaguars to a 42-2 mark and 6A state runner-up finish as a senior after the team won the state championship during her junior season. She registered 324 kills (3.50 per set) during her senior campaign. Rehr stated that she “is an explosive six rotation outside hitter and is a fantastic leader along with being an all-around great athlete.”

Both players were part of seven newcomers announced last fall that will join the team for the 2017 season.

Arkansas State finished the 2016 campaign with a 25-8 record and 15-1 mark in league play en route to a SBC West Division Championship.