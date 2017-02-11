One killed in I-55 crash, ASP investigating

A Mississippi man was killed Saturday in a two-vehicle accident on I-55 in Crittenden County, according to a preliminary fatality report from the Arkansas State Police.

Mario Ruiz of Byhalia, Miss. was driving a 2005 Toyota 4-Runner, going north on I-55 when the accident happened. Corporal James Collins said in the report that Ruiz and a 2003 Ford F-250 were going north in the right lane.

"Vehicle 1 (Ford F-250) and vehicle 2 (2005 Toyota 4-Runner) were traveling northbound on I-55 in the right lane. Vehicle 2 struck the rear of the trailer being towed by Vehicle 1," Collins said. "After (the) collision, vehicle 1 and vehicle 2 entered the east road ditch."

The report notes no one else was injured,

