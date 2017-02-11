School hosts 'STEM Saturday'

The Fox Meadow Intermediate Center partnered with Arkansas State University to host "STEM Saturdays."

About 45 children attended the event this Saturday. STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and math.

Children between 3rd and 5th grade took part in various activities such as designing a race track and landing packages.

The children will work on the projects next Saturday as well and present them on Feb. 25.

"They're going to continue to design and test a package that will allow for a drop into an area that's had a natural disaster, flooding for example," said Director of the Rural STEM Center, Dr. Julie Grady. "The students can see how the science, and mathematics and the technology are used in real life."

Grady said the center is working to keep children interested in STEM.

"At this age, that's when they are still really excited about science and math, but it won't be long before they start to lose that interest," she said. "We are working really hard, trying to get them interested and keep that natural curiosity about STEM."

She said the center would love to work with any schools to create more interest in STEM courses.

"We would love to support those children, kindergarten through 12th, all they way through we can provide support in STEM," she said.

