Large Powerball jackpot drives up ticket sales

Region 8 residents scrambled to get tickets on Saturday as the Powerball jackpot climbed to nearly $300 million.

According to employees at the Dodge store in Paragould, they have had more business in the past week due to lottery ticket sales.

Many people bought tickets to get a chance at the $285 million jackpot.

Wesley Wilson, a Paragould man, said he has been playing the lottery for years and hopes this year he has the winning ticket.

"I figured I would just try the tickets, I hardly ever try scratch offs, so I figured I'd try the scratch off and see how that works,” Wilson said. “I've been playing the other one for years, but it hasn't worked yet."

Though he has not ever been the lucky winner, his hopes remain high and he already has plans for what he will purchase if he claims the winning numbers.

“The first thing I’m going to do is probably buy a new truck, a new boat, and then go from there,” Wilson said.

Wilson purchased two tickets for the Powerball on Saturday.

Be sure to watch for the Powerball drawing during Region 8 News at 10 on Saturday.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android