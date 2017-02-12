Community reacts to deadly shooting

A shooting at a Missouri night club left one person dead and six others injured on Sunday.

Police are continuing to investigate the fatal shooting at Club Envy in Caruthersville.

Members of the community say the incident came as a shock.

"With the kids over here on this side of town sometimes it gets a little rough, but nothing like this," said Dan Travis, a Hayti resident. "It's been a long time since something like this happened over here."

Travis said he hopes authorities can find those responsible soon.

"They need to get to the bottom of it and not let it happen again if they can keep from it because there's so much meanness going on in the world, not only here but every place," Travis said.

According to Sgt. Clark Parrott with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the police department spent Sunday interviewing people.

"We protect and serve and we want to get closure for the victims of the shooting," he said. "We want to bring forth every piece of information that we can to try to get to the bottom of this and make sure it doesn't happen again."

Authorities ask anyone with information about the crime to contact the Caruthersville Police Department, Pemiscot County Sheriff's Office or the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

