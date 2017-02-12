Winning ways at Lyon

Batesville, AR - The Lyon women's basketball team is off to a hot start.

17-2 in the American Midwest Conference, and 21-3 overall this season.

According to the team, that success comes from knowing what it takes each and every game.

"We just realize how important each game is," Lyon sophomore guard Ali Tucker said. "We know what we want at the end of the day is to be playing for a championship."

A championship that could be in reach for the Lady Scots.

Lyon currently sits second in the AMC standings, just two games back from undefeated Freed-Hardeman University, a team they play on Tuesday.

The game figures to be tough, but Lyon has played with a chip on their shoulder all season.

"We live past expectations," Lyon senior guard Kiara Moore said. "Nobody expected us to do what we are doing because of four or five seniors that graduated last year."

Instead of focusing on the who they lost, Lyon instead focused on who they had, and developed a chemistry.

"A team can't come in and key in on one key player because we play so many people," Tucker said. "Every body that's on the court at that time can score."

Now as the season starts to wind down, the team shifts gears, ready for the postseason.

"We don't want our season to end in February," Moore said. "We don't want our season to end in the middle of March. We want to keep going. No matter what we do in conference, we've still got Nationals to go to."