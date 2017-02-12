Family seeks answers in Stacey Devine's unsolved murder case

A year ago Sunday, Stacey Devine’s family members' lives changed forever after learning she was strangled to death.

The case is still heavy on their hearts.

The murder has been unsolved for a year now. Police found Devine’s body in a ditch near the intersection of Commerce and Pacific.

Later, investigators found her vehicle but it was nowhere near her body.



“Officers investigated the scene,” Lieutenant Stephen McDaniel with Jonesboro police said. “Of course they collected some evidence at the scene. The officers interviewed numerous people and from that served several search warrants.”



All the evidence collected and Devine's body were then sent to the state crime lab.



Devine's son, Emanuel Allen, was out of town when he heard about his mother’s death.

“I'm just thinking it's not even real because you know I had just talked to her the day before,” Allen said. “So, I'm like it's not real, y'all quit playing. I'm trying to call my mom and I'm like she's probably just not trying to talk to anyone.”



Allen said his mother was a wonderful woman who everyone loved.

“She was the person that if you were having a bad day, go talk to her and I promise you'll walk away with a smile,” he said. “She was that person.”

McDaniel said investigators are continuously going over the evidence, looking for a new lead.

He also told Region 8 News this is an ongoing investigation and they are not giving up on anytime soon.



“We continue to hear from people about what may have happened,” McDaniel said. “We feel like there's one person out there that has that key piece of evidence for us to be able to solve this case.”

While officers work to find answers in this case, Devine’s son and his sister are waiting to understand what happened that night and who took their mother from them.

“Your mom is gone and you don't know why,” he said. “She's just gone. Imagine just waking up and your mom's not there.”

If you have any information relating to this case, notify the Jonesboro Police Department or you can call Crimestoppers anonymously at 935-STOP.

