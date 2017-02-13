Tickets for fundraiser honoring murdered woman sell out

A local business is helping children while honoring the memory of an employee who was murdered.

Lorado Grocery posted on their Facebook page Feb. 8 about a steak dinner for Valentine's Day in honor of Stacy Quintana to benefit the Paragould Children's Home.

In a matter of three days, the store updated the post stating all 28 tickets for the event had been sold.

Staff thanked the community for the "outstanding support for this cause."

They also invited people to still come by and donate to the children's home. Their address is 31 State Hwy 168, Jonesboro, AR 72401.

Quintana was murdered in Dec. 2015.

