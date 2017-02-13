Sheriff warns about vacuum sellers asking personal questions

A sheriff is warning people to "be careful and be safe" with regards to a couple selling vacuum cleaners and shampooers.

Cross County Sheriff J.R. Smith issued an alert on his department's Facebook page about the pair. He stated Cross Co. and surrounding areas, especially St. Francis Co., should be vigilant.

According to the sheriff, the pair is asking a lot of questions that do not pertain to selling their products. Some questions are personal in nature.

They were last seen in the area of Colt.

The vehicle has Mississippi tags, but the exact license plate number is unknown, according to Smith.

In subsequent posts, the sheriff stated at least four people may be riding in the van.

