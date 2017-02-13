Man accused of threatening child trying to call for help

A Caraway man faces a battery charge after he told a four-year-old girl he would “knock her [F-ing] teeth down her throat,” according to a Craighead County sheriff’s deputy.

Johnathan Lee Mason, 21, is charged with third-degree domestic battering and interfering with emergency communications.

Sunday afternoon, his wife told Deputy Chris Kelems they had been arguing at their home in the 400-block of County Road 848 when it turned physical.

During the fight, she said Mason kicked her in the hip then pushed her into a playpen, the incident report stated.

As her four-year-old daughter attempted to call for help on a tablet, Mason “jerked the tablet out of her hand and told her he was going to knock her [F-ing] teeth down her throat,” the report said.

Afterward, Mason left the house.

A Lake City police officer found him a short time later on the Lake City Bridge and stopped him.

Kelems went to the bridge and advised Mason of his rights before asking him what happened.

At first, Mason denied doing anything, but when Kelems told him what the child had said, Mason reportedly said “he was mad and he sometimes loses control of his temper,” the report said.

Kelems arrested Mason and took him to the Craighead County Detention Center to await a probable cause hearing.

