Traffic stop ends in felony drug arrest

A traffic stop Sunday night resulted in the arrest of a rural Mountain Home woman on felony drug charges.

Baxter County Sheriff’s Corporal Rockie Morrell stopped 31-year-old Johnna Lee Speirs in Midway around 8:30 p.m.

During the stop, Morrell found Speirs in possession of 20 hydrocodone pills for which she had no valid prescription, Sheriff John Montgomery said in a statement Monday.

Morrell arrested Speirs and took her to the Baxter County Detention Center and booked her on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance and a felony probation violation.

She is being held in lieu of $3,500 on the drug charge and without bond on the probation violation, Montgomery said.

She’s scheduled to appear in circuit court on Feb. 23.

