Man arrested after police find super amount of meth in Super 8 room

Evidence police say they found during search of motel room. (Source: Poplar Bluff Police Dept.)

A search of a man’s Super 8 motel room turned up a super amount of crystal methamphetamine, police say.

Sunday morning, Officers Zachary Tubb and Sgt. Joe Ward contacted two people at the Super 8 Motel, Highway 67 North in Poplar Bluff, regarding a stolen license plate on a vehicle in the parking lot.

During the investigation, Nicholas Kemp gave the officers consent to search his room and a cloth bag he was carrying, according to a news release from the Poplar Bluff Police Department.

The officers found 353 grams of crystal meth, valued at $35,000. They also found various drug paraphernalia and a loaded 9mm handgun.

Police Chief Danny Whiteley and Detective Scott Phelps later interviewed Kemp then traveled to the Corning (AR) Police Department and spoke with Sergeant Chris King and Clay County Sheriff Terry Miller.

The Arkansas officers obtained a search warrant and served it at the Corning home of a named suspect. There, officers found an additional 75 grams of crystal meth and three more firearms, the report said.

Police arrested two men and a woman, whose names were not released.

Following the arrests, Poplar Bluff police contacted the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and Explosives (ATF) for assistance in the investigation, along with the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Kemp is being held in the Butler County Jail on $100,000 cash-only bond, charged with drug trafficking, unlawful possession of a firearm, and felony possession of drug paraphernalia.

The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected, according to police.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android