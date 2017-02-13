Fundraising underway for 75th anniversary of Walnut Ridge Army Flying School

The Wings of Honor Museum is celebrating a big milestone this spring.

In May, the museum will host an airfield reunion to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Walnut Ridge Army Flying School.

“We were part of the team that helped train pilots for the war,” said Harold Johnson, president of the Wings of Honor Museum Board. “We had 5,310 young men enter training here and 4,641 graduated. This was the largest training field in the southeast training command at the time it was built.”

Johnson said there are big plans in the works for this year's event and fundraising is needed to help make it possible.

The event is slated for May 5-6 and will include an airfield reunion dinner, a parachute jump, fireworks and an air show.

Johnson explained the air show can be pricey, ranging anywhere from $35,000 for a smaller air show to $110,000 for a larger scale air show.

Johnson said the event will be a great way to showcase Arkansas’ role in World War II and honor those who served.

Click here if you’d like to make a donation for the reunion.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android