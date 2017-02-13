Report: Trane closes part of AR plant

"It's hard to stop a Trane," unless it's in Fort Smith.

According to a Talk Business & Politics report, operations at the Arkansas plant will be downsized Monday affecting 250 employees.

The company stated the residential heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) manufacturing facility in Fort Smith will be moved to four other U.S. facilities.

Facilities in Florida, South Carolina, Texas, and Georgia will now manufacture the products once made in the Natural State.

Trane also stated the move was made after a "strategic review of the business operations" in order to optimize the company's manufacturing footprint.

To read more about the TB&P report, click here.

