A Better Region 8 : AR Sportshow

The thirty-second annual Arkansas Sportshow is going on all weekend at the Convocation Center. The show has something for everyone: Catch the big one in the easiest place to catch trout in the state of Arkansas. Check out Monette native and 3-Time World Champion Live Duck Calling Champion Kent Collum. See how your deer hunt scores in the big buck extravaganza. Witness “the Goliath” in the White Tail King Exhibit, check out the kids’ corner.

Match all that up with businesses and all important sponsors from all over Region 8 that specialize in all things outdoors and you have a great way to spend the day.

But the Arkansas Sportshow is more than a just a fun tradition in Region 8. It's the only fundraiser for the Rotary Club of Jonesboro. The entire show is produced, promoted, staffed and managed by volunteers who are members of Rotary, their families, friends, and members of the Interact clubs of Valley View, Nettleton, Westside and Jonesboro High Schools.

Funds raised by the Arkansas Sportshow are returned to the community through support of club projects like; give foster kids Christmas gifts with "Shop With A Cop,” give books to Region 8 third graders, provide Healthy Smiles instruction and toothbrush kits to elementary school kids, help members of our Interact students with college scholarships and last year, The Rotary Club of Jonesboro bought tourniquet kits for the Jonesboro Police Department.

So I invite you to come out to the 32nd annual Arkansas Sportshow going on through Sunday at the Convocation Center. Having fun with your family and your outdoors passion while helping our community makes this A Better Region 8.

- Chris Conroy, KAIT VP & General Manager

