Fundraiser raised big bucks in honor of Stacy Quintana

A special steak dinner was hosted Tuesday night and all proceeds will go to those in need.

Owner of Lorado Grocery, Randy Pugsley, said they wanted to do something to honor their employee Stacy Quintana on Valentine’s Day.

Quintana was killed in December of 2015.

She worked at the Lorado Grocery in Lorado.

Pugsley said she meant a lot to them and the community.

They decided on hosting a Valentines Dinner at Lorado Grocery.

“We’re raising money,” Pugsley said. “For the Paragould Children’s Home. We want to try and give to the less fortunate. Trying to help maybe make their day a little better.”

Pugsley said the idea to support the children’s home came from Stacy’s love of children.

“Stacy loved children,” Pugsley said. “She sure did. She just really loved kids.”

Pugsley said they’ve had a huge response already from the community since they posted about the fundraiser on Facebook.

“It’s been amazing,” Pugsley said. “Just how many people look and care about things. There are a lot of giving and caring people in this community. We’re very fortunate.”

Pugsley said the desire to help others originated with his wife.

“My wife is real giving,” Pugsley said. “She’s taught me to be giving too, and it’s a good feeling when you do things for others who need help. So, I really enjoy helping people that need it.”

Pugsley said Stacy would be thrilled with all that’s happened so far.

“Stacy would just be amazed,” Pugsley said. “The outpour of support from people for her and the things they’re doing in her honor.”

The dinner was $20 a plate, or you can drop a donation in a jar they have on the counter.

According to the Lorado Grocery's Facebook page, the dinner raised $711.86.

