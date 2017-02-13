BRTC-Paragould confirms mumps case

Add another school to the growing list of those reporting mumps.

Black River Technical College in Paragould notified students Monday of a confirmed case of the illness on campus.

Karen Liebhaber, vice president of institutional advancement, said only one student is affected.

The school is notifying those who may have come into contact with the student.

