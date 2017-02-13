Woman taken against will, escapes attacker

A woman told authorities that she was beaten and taken against her will before she was able to get away from her attacker when he passed out, Clay County Sheriff Terry Miller said.

Joshua Hurte of Nimmons was arrested on suspicion of second-degree domestic battery, first-degree false imprisonment and two counts of first-degree terroristic threatening in connection with a Feb. 6 incident in Nimmons.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff's department, the caller told police about what happened.

"The victim advised officers that her attacker had passed out and she was able to get away and use a neighbor's phone," Miller said.

When deputies arrived at the home, they were able to find the woman with numerous injuries. The woman then told deputies where they could find Hurte, Miller said, noting deputies also found an injured person in the back of the home.

Hurte reportedly became aggressive and disorderly after deputies spoke to him.

Hurte was in jail on a $100,000 bond, Miller said.

