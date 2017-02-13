Woman taken against will, escapes attacker - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Woman taken against will, escapes attacker

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
CLAY COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

A woman told authorities that she was beaten and taken against her will before she was able to get away from her attacker when he passed out, Clay County Sheriff Terry Miller said. 

Joshua Hurte of Nimmons was arrested on suspicion of second-degree domestic battery, first-degree false imprisonment and two counts of first-degree terroristic threatening in connection with a Feb. 6 incident in Nimmons.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff's department, the caller told police about what happened. 

"The victim advised officers that her attacker had passed out and she was able to get away and use a neighbor's phone," Miller said. 

When deputies arrived at the home, they were able to find the woman with numerous injuries. The woman then told deputies where they could find Hurte, Miller said, noting deputies also found an injured person in the back of the home. 

Hurte reportedly became aggressive and disorderly after deputies spoke to him. 

Hurte was in jail on a $100,000 bond, Miller said. 

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Hardy to face brunt of flood damage costs

    Hardy to face brunt of flood damage costs

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 10:56 PM EDT2017-05-18 02:56:45 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    The recent flooding in Hardy damaged city parks and baseball fields, with the cost of repairs entirely in the hands of the city, Mayor Jason Jackson said Wednesday. 

    The recent flooding in Hardy damaged city parks and baseball fields, with the cost of repairs entirely in the hands of the city, Mayor Jason Jackson said Wednesday. 

  • Pocahontas to clean parks after flood

    Pocahontas to clean parks after flood

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 10:48 PM EDT2017-05-18 02:48:18 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    After flooding in devastated parts of Pocahontas, Randolph County officials are now prepared to combat e. Coli in city parks.

    After flooding in devastated parts of Pocahontas, Randolph County officials are now prepared to combat e. Coli in city parks.

  • Flood victims still living in shelter

    Flood victims still living in shelter

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 10:45 PM EDT2017-05-18 02:45:54 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Over two dozen people are still in the shelter set up at the old nursing home in Pocahontas after being displaced by flooding.

    Over two dozen people are still in the shelter set up at the old nursing home in Pocahontas after being displaced by flooding.

    •   
Powered by Frankly