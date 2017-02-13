Postal authorities investigate rural carrier in Pocahontas - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Postal authorities investigate rural carrier in Pocahontas

(Source: Pablo)
POCAHONTAS, AR (KAIT) -

According to the United States Postal Service Office of Inspector General, authorities are looking into allegations that a postal employee was not delivering mail in the Pocahontas area. 

Authorities said special agents received word Jan. 20 about the allegation and recovered the mail Feb. 10. Officials are actively investigating the case and have notified victims of the incident. Also, the contract employee, an HCR rural carrier who was responsible, is no longer with the USPS, officials said. 

In a statement, officials also said the reported actions of one person should not be taken as a whole. 

"This type of alleged behavior within the Postal Service is not tolerated and the overwhelming majority of Postal Service employees, which serve the public, are honest, hardworking, and trustworthy individuals who would never consider engaging in any type of criminal behavior," officials said in the statement.

