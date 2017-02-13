Two arrested in Osceola robbery

A pair of Mississippi County men face a robbery charge after a hold-up earlier this month, Osceola police said Monday.

According to Osceola Police Chief David Gladden, Trevor Jones and Joshua McCullar, both of Osceola, were arrested on suspicion of robbery and engaging in violent group activity in connection with the Feb. 6 robbery at PJ's Food Mart.

"Officers spoke to the victim, who said three male subjects - two black males and a white male - had forcibly taken property from his person," Gladden said. "During the course of the investigation, the offenders were identified as Trevor Jones, Josh McCullar, and a juvenile defendant."

Both Jones and McCullar reportedly admitted robbing the victim. A $75,000 bond was set for Jones and McCullar, who were both bound over to circuit court.

