Authorities seek clues on how goats died

Authorities are looking into the reasons why two goats were found dead Friday in rural Craighead County.

According to an incident report, Craighead County Deputy James Watson went to County Road 7620 around 4 p.m. Friday after getting a call from Dustin Knuckles.

Knuckles told Watson that he went to the area to pick up an ATV when he saw the animals.

Knuckles noticed one goat laying inside a pen, dead, and saw the other one dead under a tin shelter.

The property owner, Peggy Nettles, told deputies that she had not noticed any stray animals in the area or anything strange going on. Nettles also told authorities she had owned the goats for nearly a year and that she did not know of any animal trying to hurt them.

Watson said the goats appeared to have puncture marks on the neck area, while one of the goats had marks on the left rear leg and another had its ear torn.

Also, the tin building inside the pen where the goats were had appeared to be forced open, with blood and teeth marks on the building and scratch marks on nearby concrete, according to the report.

Anyone with information on the incident can call the Craighead County Sheriff's Department at 933-4551.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android