Jonesboro native gives speech before UN group

A Jonesboro woman spoke Monday about her family's trek to the United States in front of a worldwide stage.

A-State and Nettleton graduate Jenn Ulloa gave the opening speech before a United Nations group in Geneva about her father fleeing to the United States from Nicaragua in 1985.

The family later moved to Jonesboro.

Ulloa is a student at SOAS, University of London.

