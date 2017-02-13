Jonesboro native gives speech before UN group - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Jonesboro native gives speech before UN group

Jenn Ulloa (Source: Facebook) Jenn Ulloa (Source: Facebook)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

A Jonesboro woman spoke Monday about her family's trek to the United States in front of a worldwide stage. 

A-State and Nettleton graduate Jenn Ulloa gave the opening speech before a United Nations group in Geneva about her father fleeing to the United States from Nicaragua in 1985. 

The family later moved to Jonesboro.

Ulloa is a student at SOAS, University of London.

