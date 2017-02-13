City of Leachville expanding sewer system to Highway 18

Leachville Mayor Ralph Wells said his city is growing and they are seeing more construction along Highway 18.

However, Wells said one concern is getting their sewer system down to the highway for new businesses who would like to build there.

"We definitely need to get our sewer down there," he said. "Because I have in my desk, some letters from people who have businesses who would like to locate there if they had a city sewer there."

Wells also said business owners who are interested in locating to Highway 18 can't afford the land to put in there own sewer system.

"Some of them are good size businesses," he said. "One guy has a truck stop and he said he would put in a truck stop. He also talked about maybe a McDonald's or some fast food deal with it."

Wells says the project would cost the city of Leachville $300,000. But, he says he's willing to invest.

"We just have several different ones talking about locating there," he said. "With the connection from Jonesboro to Blytheville, we're hoping this will be a hot spot and hot exit for people traveling back and forth on Highway 18."

However, Wells said he hopes to get a grant set up to expand the city's sewer system.

He said the project should be ready by the time construction work on Highway 18 is complete.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android