Headlining act announced for Johnny Cash Heritage Festival

A new chapter begins in 2017 with the Johnny Cash Heritage Festival.

The new event that combines educational activities in Dyess, as well as entertainment and special events, continues the legacy of the earlier concert series held in Jonesboro.

According to Rosanne Cash, singer, songwriter, and daughter of country music icon, Johnny Cash, said the Johnny Cash Boyhood Home restoration project is a special project close to her heart.

Rosanne said she's happy to have partnered with Arkansas State University in the restoration project not only for her father's boyhood home but also for the entire New Deal area colony of Dyess, which Johnny Cash grew up.

"My family has been involved for day one," she said. "This year is the first year that we're going to actually perform in the field. In the cotton field next to house.It's a really moving experience to visit your parent's childhood."

Rosanne said they've also hosted several fundraising festivals to get the restoration going.

The Johnny Cash festival will be held on Oct.19-21.

Rosanne said her aunt, Joanne, and uncle, Tom Cash, will be performing at the festival.

"Kris Kristofferson and I will be performing on Saturday night," she said. "It's really special to bring music back to those fields and working with Arkansas State University has been incredible."

