Town dealing with roaming dogs

In the past couple of weeks, the Leachville Police Department has received several complaints of dogs running at large.

The department also posted on their Facebook page that they have addressed this issue with as many dog owners as possible, but it does not seem to be fixing the problem.

According to Lt. Brandon Womack with Leachville Police Department, the city has passed two ordinances that hold the owner responsible for allowing their animals to run at large.

"These ordinances do allow for the owner of the animal to be written a citation and/or appear in court for violations stated in these ordinances," he said."Our Facebook post is just to ask the citizens of Leachville to please try to help us fix the situation."

However, the Leachville Police Department said the owner of the animal will also have to pay a $30 fee to get the dog out of the pound.

Womack said it's important for the community to make any changes in the manner that your pet is kept, whether inside or out, correct any issues that would allow your animal to escape from a fenced area or otherwise from your home.

"If your dog belongs inside, let's get it inside," he said. "If you've got a problem with your fence, let's get that corrected. That way, they don't get out. Let's just try to take care of it together rather than issuing citations."

The Leachville Police Department said the copy of any city ordinance can be received upon request at the City Hall.



