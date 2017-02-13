Salvation Army seeks helping hand - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Salvation Army seeks helping hand

Posted by Jordan Howington, Weekend Anchor - Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: Salvation Army) (Source: Salvation Army)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

The Salvation Army in Jonesboro could use a helping hand.  

The organization posted a picture Saturday night of a nearly empty food pantry.

With several homeless people relying on them, they need to get it filled back up.

The organization told Region 8 News they need mostly shelf foods, including canned meat, soups, and pork and beans.

If you are interested in making a donation, you can give their office a call at 870-932-3785.   

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Hardy to face brunt of flood damage costs

    Hardy to face brunt of flood damage costs

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 10:56 PM EDT2017-05-18 02:56:45 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    The recent flooding in Hardy damaged city parks and baseball fields, with the cost of repairs entirely in the hands of the city, Mayor Jason Jackson said Wednesday. 

    The recent flooding in Hardy damaged city parks and baseball fields, with the cost of repairs entirely in the hands of the city, Mayor Jason Jackson said Wednesday. 

  • Pocahontas to clean parks after flood

    Pocahontas to clean parks after flood

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 10:48 PM EDT2017-05-18 02:48:18 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    After flooding in devastated parts of Pocahontas, Randolph County officials are now prepared to combat e. Coli in city parks.

    After flooding in devastated parts of Pocahontas, Randolph County officials are now prepared to combat e. Coli in city parks.

  • Flood victims still living in shelter

    Flood victims still living in shelter

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 10:45 PM EDT2017-05-18 02:45:54 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Over two dozen people are still in the shelter set up at the old nursing home in Pocahontas after being displaced by flooding.

    Over two dozen people are still in the shelter set up at the old nursing home in Pocahontas after being displaced by flooding.

    •   
Powered by Frankly