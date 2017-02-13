Salvation Army seeks helping hand

The Salvation Army in Jonesboro could use a helping hand.

The organization posted a picture Saturday night of a nearly empty food pantry.

With several homeless people relying on them, they need to get it filled back up.

The organization told Region 8 News they need mostly shelf foods, including canned meat, soups, and pork and beans.

If you are interested in making a donation, you can give their office a call at 870-932-3785.

