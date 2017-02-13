New information released in Gosnell shooting - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

New information released in Gosnell shooting

(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
GOSNELL, AR (KAIT) -

The investigation into a shooting Monday afternoon in Gosnell continued Tuesday as the woman who was shot underwent surgery. 

Gosnell Assistant Police Chief Andrew Wyles said an investigator had an opportunity to speak to the woman Tuesday. She told the investigator that the suspect was wearing a black hoodie, black shoes, and black pants but was unable to see the man's face. 

The woman underwent surgery on her hand Tuesday in Little Rock, Wyles said. 

Wyles said the woman was initially taken to a Jonesboro hospital Monday night.

Ryles said police got a call about 1 p.m. to go to the 500-block of Moody Street about the shooting.

The woman, whose name has not been released, told police she was walking her dog and was trying to get the dog out of a ditch when a man with a dark hoodie and dark pants shot at her. 

He said it's still under investigation and asked anyone with information to call the Gosnell Police Department.

Region 8 News will have more information as details emerge. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for up to the minute updates.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Hardy to face brunt of flood damage costs

    Hardy to face brunt of flood damage costs

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 10:56 PM EDT2017-05-18 02:56:45 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    The recent flooding in Hardy damaged city parks and baseball fields, with the cost of repairs entirely in the hands of the city, Mayor Jason Jackson said Wednesday. 

    The recent flooding in Hardy damaged city parks and baseball fields, with the cost of repairs entirely in the hands of the city, Mayor Jason Jackson said Wednesday. 

  • Pocahontas to clean parks after flood

    Pocahontas to clean parks after flood

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 10:48 PM EDT2017-05-18 02:48:18 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    After flooding in devastated parts of Pocahontas, Randolph County officials are now prepared to combat e. Coli in city parks.

    After flooding in devastated parts of Pocahontas, Randolph County officials are now prepared to combat e. Coli in city parks.

  • Flood victims still living in shelter

    Flood victims still living in shelter

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 10:45 PM EDT2017-05-18 02:45:54 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Over two dozen people are still in the shelter set up at the old nursing home in Pocahontas after being displaced by flooding.

    Over two dozen people are still in the shelter set up at the old nursing home in Pocahontas after being displaced by flooding.

    •   
Powered by Frankly