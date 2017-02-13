New information released in Gosnell shooting

The investigation into a shooting Monday afternoon in Gosnell continued Tuesday as the woman who was shot underwent surgery.

Gosnell Assistant Police Chief Andrew Wyles said an investigator had an opportunity to speak to the woman Tuesday. She told the investigator that the suspect was wearing a black hoodie, black shoes, and black pants but was unable to see the man's face.

The woman underwent surgery on her hand Tuesday in Little Rock, Wyles said.

Wyles said the woman was initially taken to a Jonesboro hospital Monday night.

Ryles said police got a call about 1 p.m. to go to the 500-block of Moody Street about the shooting.

The woman, whose name has not been released, told police she was walking her dog and was trying to get the dog out of a ditch when a man with a dark hoodie and dark pants shot at her.

He said it's still under investigation and asked anyone with information to call the Gosnell Police Department.

