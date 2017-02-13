300 pound tombstone found under home - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

300 pound tombstone found under home

Posted by Melanie Bednar
(Source: Jonesboro Police Dept.) (Source: Jonesboro Police Dept.)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

According to the Jonesboro Police Department, workers found a 300-pound tombstone under a home on Haltom Avenue. 

Police responded to the home at 2:45 p.m. on Sunday. 

The woman who contacted police had just purchased the home as rental property and workers found the tombstone under the home. 

According to the report, the tombstone weighed 300 pounds and was inscribed with "Two sons of John C and Eva Marcom, born 1902, died."

Police took the stone to the police station and contacted the Parks and Recreation Department.  

On Monday, Lance Merritt with Parks and Recreation contacted police and said the headstone was missing from the City Cemetery near St. Bernards. 

Police have no report of the stone being stolen. 

