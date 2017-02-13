Constables address Craighead County Quorum Court - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Constables address Craighead County Quorum Court

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

Some Region 8 constables expressed a need for radios during the Craighead County Quorum Court meeting. 

Constable Steve Floyd addressed the group on Monday night on behalf of the constables. 

Floyd asked that some of the radios used by area law enforcement such as the sheriff's department be redistributed. 

"It's just an officer safety issue," said Floyd.  "We don't have proper communications to talk to dispatch."

He said the constables only need about six or seven radios, but the court said they did not have the funding to provide radios at this time. 

The court also said redistributing radios from the sheriff's department was not an option. 

Floyd said he was not happy about the decision made during the meeting. 

"I just hate to see somebody get hurt because they don't have proper communication, " he said.  "I am fixing to go into service here in just a few minutes, and won't have a portable radio."

The court agreed that the best solution would be for constables to apply for a grant to get funding for the radios.

Floyd said he is concerned about getting the grant but plans to move forward with that option. 

"I'm not real positive about it, but we're going to try and see what we can do," he said. 

