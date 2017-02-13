Man wanted for questioning in stabbing, shooting investigation - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

BREAKING

Man wanted for questioning in stabbing, shooting investigation

Ronnie Blount (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office) Ronnie Blount (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

Craighead County sheriff's deputies want to talk to a local man about a recent shooting and stabbing.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. Saturday on Craighead County Road 324, according to Detective David Bond of the Craighead County Sheriff's Office.

Someone is alleged to have set fire to a ditch near the homes of those involved. Bond said there appears to be an ongoing feud between two of the men.

One man stabbed the other and a third man shot at the men to break up the fight.

Two of the men were injured.

No one has been arrested.

They are still looking for the third person who allegedly shot at the other two.

Bond said Ronnie Blount is wanted for questioning. However, no arrest warrant has been issued for him in this case.

Blount does have warrants for other misdemeanor offenses, Bond said.

No other names have been released at this time.

Region 8 News will have more information as details emerge. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for up to the minute updates.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • MO governor calls special session to discuss the steel mill bill

    MO governor calls special session to discuss the steel mill bill

    Thursday, May 18 2017 1:15 PM EDT2017-05-18 17:15:10 GMT
    (Source: Tim Bommel, Missouri House Communications)(Source: Tim Bommel, Missouri House Communications)

    Missouri Governor Eric Greitens has called lawmakers back to Jefferson City for a special session to discuss just one thing: the steel mill bill that he said could create hundreds of jobs in southeast Missouri.

    Missouri Governor Eric Greitens has called lawmakers back to Jefferson City for a special session to discuss just one thing: the steel mill bill that he said could create hundreds of jobs in southeast Missouri.

  • Hardy to face brunt of flood damage costs

    Hardy to face brunt of flood damage costs

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 10:56 PM EDT2017-05-18 02:56:45 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    The recent flooding in Hardy damaged city parks and baseball fields, with the cost of repairs entirely in the hands of the city, Mayor Jason Jackson said Wednesday. 

    The recent flooding in Hardy damaged city parks and baseball fields, with the cost of repairs entirely in the hands of the city, Mayor Jason Jackson said Wednesday. 

  • Pocahontas to clean parks after flood

    Pocahontas to clean parks after flood

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 10:48 PM EDT2017-05-18 02:48:18 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    After flooding in devastated parts of Pocahontas, Randolph County officials are now prepared to combat e. Coli in city parks.

    After flooding in devastated parts of Pocahontas, Randolph County officials are now prepared to combat e. Coli in city parks.

    •   
Powered by Frankly