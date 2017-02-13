Man wanted for questioning in stabbing, shooting investigation

Craighead County sheriff's deputies want to talk to a local man about a recent shooting and stabbing.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. Saturday on Craighead County Road 324, according to Detective David Bond of the Craighead County Sheriff's Office.

Someone is alleged to have set fire to a ditch near the homes of those involved. Bond said there appears to be an ongoing feud between two of the men.

One man stabbed the other and a third man shot at the men to break up the fight.

Two of the men were injured.

No one has been arrested.

They are still looking for the third person who allegedly shot at the other two.

Bond said Ronnie Blount is wanted for questioning. However, no arrest warrant has been issued for him in this case.

Blount does have warrants for other misdemeanor offenses, Bond said.

No other names have been released at this time.

