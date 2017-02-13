Young baker donates money raised by selling pies - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Young baker donates money raised by selling pies

Everett Evans (Source: KAIT) Everett Evans (Source: KAIT)
Kyleigh Boone (Source: KAIT) Kyleigh Boone (Source: KAIT)
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
PARAGOULD, AR (KAIT) -

A Paragould girl presented a check to veterans after she raised money by selling pies.

Kyleigh Boone got the idea while at the at the Greene County Fair last year. Boone said her family had a booth across from the veterans at the fair and a veteran gave her a coin, which inspired her to give back.

“I had entered a pie in the fair and I won first place and that coin helped inspire me, and the pie inspired me because I wanted to do more than win first place.”

Boone raised $2,000 by selling the pies.

Boone donated the money to Chapter 708 of the Military Order of the Purple Heart at Monday night’s meeting. 

Chapter Commander Everett Evans was pleasantly surprised at receiving the donation from Boone.

“It was a stunner. I didn’t realize it would be anything like that,” Evans said. “It was awesome and it kinda took my breath away. And my heart, bless her.”

Evans said that money will be put to good use and that she doesn’t realize how much those veterans will appreciate the donation.

“And that money will help some veterans that are in need and we do appreciate it very, very much. She doesn’t know ho much,” Evans said.

Boone was presented with a plaque and a Purple Heart support pin for her support of the military and Purple Heart recipients in Northeast Arkansas.

