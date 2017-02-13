Two arrested after police find $70,000 worth of meth - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Two arrested after police find $70,000 worth of meth

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
GOSNELL, AR (KAIT) -

An alert postal inspector, as well as an alert K-9, made the difference Monday after two people were arrested on suspicion of drug charges. 

According to Gosnell Assistant Police Chief Andrew Ryles, a United States Postal Service inspector noticed that a package sent to Gosnell looked suspicious. 

The inspector called Gosnell police, who in turn, called the Second Judicial District Drug Task Force. Ryles said the K-9 from the Blytheville Police Department alerted on the package, which had about 1.5 pounds of meth inside. 

Ryles said the two people were arrested around 2:30 p.m. in the 200-block of Airbase Highway near Sonic. The two people, whose names have not been released, are being held in the Mississippi County jail awaiting a bond hearing Tuesday. 

The meth had a street value of $70,000, Ryles said. 

