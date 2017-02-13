Region 8 basketball scores from February 13

Boys Scores:
Westside 72, Harrisburg 42
Cave City 53, Highland 50 OT
Armorel 67, CRA 58
Rivercrest 68, Corning 54
Osceola 71, Hoxie 36
Rector 63, Maynard 53
McCrory 61, Hazen 56
Brinkley 53, Cross County 49
BIC 77, Cotter 64
Marked Tree 78, Salem 39
Girls Scores:
Cave City 49, Brookland 48
Pocahontas 62, Gosnell 33
Hoxie 73, Rivercrest 34
McCrory 57, Palestine-Wheatley 39
Brinkley 58, Augusta 36
Baptist Prep 63, Stuttgart 61 OT
