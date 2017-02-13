Region 8 basketball scores from February 13 - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Region 8 basketball scores from February 13

Boys Scores:

Westside 72, Harrisburg 42

Cave City 53, Highland 50 OT

Armorel 67, CRA 58

Rivercrest 68, Corning 54

Osceola 71, Hoxie 36

Rector 63, Maynard 53

McCrory 61, Hazen 56

Brinkley 53, Cross County 49

BIC 77, Cotter 64

Marked Tree 78, Salem 39

Girls Scores:

Cave City 49, Brookland 48

Pocahontas 62, Gosnell 33

Hoxie 73, Rivercrest 34

McCrory 57, Palestine-Wheatley 39

Brinkley 58, Augusta 36

Baptist Prep 63, Stuttgart 61 OT

