Blytheville man sentenced for 2015 murder

A Blytheville man will spend two decades in prison for the murder of a teenager.

Javander Williams was set to go to trial on Tuesday, Feb. 14, but on Monday he pleaded guilty to a first-degree murder charge.

According to the sentencing order, a judge sentenced Williams to 240 months in the Arkansas Department of Correction.

Police arrested Williams in May 2015.

Police said he shot 17-year-old Dewaun Miller on Clark Street.

