Blytheville man sentenced for 2015 murder - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Blytheville man sentenced for 2015 murder

Javander Williams (Source: Mississippi County Sheriff's Office) Javander Williams (Source: Mississippi County Sheriff's Office)
BLYTHEVILLE, AR (KAIT) -

A Blytheville man will spend two decades in prison for the murder of a teenager.

Javander Williams was set to go to trial on Tuesday, Feb. 14, but on Monday he pleaded guilty to a first-degree murder charge.

According to the sentencing order, a judge sentenced Williams to 240 months in the Arkansas Department of Correction.

Police arrested Williams in May 2015.

Police said he shot 17-year-old Dewaun Miller on Clark Street.

    Thursday, May 18 2017 1:15 PM EDT2017-05-18 17:15:10 GMT
    Missouri Governor Eric Greitens has called lawmakers back to Jefferson City for a special session to discuss just one thing: the steel mill bill that he said could create hundreds of jobs in southeast Missouri.

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 10:56 PM EDT2017-05-18 02:56:45 GMT
    The recent flooding in Hardy damaged city parks and baseball fields, with the cost of repairs entirely in the hands of the city, Mayor Jason Jackson said Wednesday. 

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 10:48 PM EDT2017-05-18 02:48:18 GMT
    After flooding in devastated parts of Pocahontas, Randolph County officials are now prepared to combat e. Coli in city parks.

