Multiple crews fight house fire, no injuries reported

Multiple crews were called to a fully-involved house fire Tuesday morning.

Crews in Lawrence County and surrounding counties are fighting the fire in the 600-block of Arkansas Highway 91.

A homeowner tells Region 8 News he noticed smoking coming from the northwest corner of the home.

When fire crews arrived, that corner of the house was engulfed in flames.

“The northwest corner of the house was fully involved,” Chris Ditto, Hoxie fire chief said. “It had gotten in the attic, and due to limited water supply we called Walnut Ridge, Sedgwick, and also Bono and Cash to shuttle water back and forth to us.”

The homeowner said his family was inside at the time of the fire, but everyone made it out safely.

Kandy Hart, a Red Cross case manager, was on scene assisting the family who lost everything.

“We give them a comfort kit, which I have just given to the clients,” Hart said. “And this comfort kit includes toothpaste, toothbrush, soap, shampoo. Just something to get them back on their feet.”

Hart said she also carries stuffed teddy bears for any children that may be on scene.

The Red Cross also helps affected families find emergency lodging.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. However, the home is a total loss.

