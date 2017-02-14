2 injured in head-on crash

Two people were injured in a head-on crash Tuesday on Highway 351 (Old Greensboro Road) near the intersection of Pleasant View Drive.

Corporal Danny Stallings with Jonesboro police said 19-year-old Bryson L. Pearman was northbound when his Ford Escape crossed the double yellow line and collided with a Ford F-150 driven by 31-year-old Zachary T. Hadi.

In an effort to avoid a head-on collision, Stallings said Hadi attempted to get off the roadway but the impact rolled his pickup truck over onto its top in the bottom of the ditch.

According to the crash report, a passenger in Pearman's vehicle said he was looking at her just before the crash.

Hadi and a passenger in Pearman's vehicle were both taken to a local hospital with unspecified injuries.

Pearman was cited with careless driving.

