WBC's Hunger Awareness Dinner set for Feb. 21

Williams Baptist College will host its annual Hunger Awareness Dinner on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

The dinner’s purpose is to raise awareness about global hunger, poverty, and food supply. The student-organized event is led by WBC’s chapter of Phi Beta Lambda, a society of business students.

The dinner will begin at 5:30 p.m. in WBC’s Mabee Student Center.

Jake Guenrich, pastor of First Baptist Church in Walnut Ridge, will be the featured speaker.

Tickets are $1 for students and $5 for non-students. To purchase tickets, call Heather Parson at (870) 759-4147 or email hparson@wbcoll.edu. Tickets can also be purchased at the door.

Proceeds will benefit Heifer International, a Little Rock-based, non-profit organization whose mission is “to work with communities to end hunger and poverty and care for the earth.”

